Police: Wrong-way driver caused 6-vehicle crash in Hatfield Township

Three injured in Hatfield crash: as seen on Action News at noon, March 12, 2019

HATFIELD, Pa. (WPVI) -- Investigators say a wrong-way driver is to blame for a six-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning in Hatfield Township, Montgomery County.

Police were called to the intersection of Bethlehem Pike (Route 309) and Sterling Drive around 8:44 a.m.

According to police, the driver of a Kia Sorento was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Bethlehem Pike, where it struck four other vehicles.

The Kia then hit a box truck before coming to rest.

The driver of the Kia had to be rescued from the vehicle. That person was taken to the hospital by helicopter to be treated for internal injuries and leg injuries.

There were no injuries to the other drivers involved.

The name of the Kia driver has not been released and there was no word as to why the driver was in the wrong lanes.

Anyone with additional information about this crash is asked to contact Officer William Summerfield or Corporal Michael Sloan at (215) 855-0903.
