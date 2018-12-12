Police: Wrong-way driver crashes into stone wall in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --Police were trying to stop a wrong-way driver in Wilmington when the person ended up losing control and crashing.
Chopper 6 was overhead around 3 p.m. Wednesday as state police investigated.
The car hit a stone wall as the driver tried to turn from Route 202 onto Mount Lebanon Road.
The vehicle spun around and came to a rest with heavy damage.
Troopers pulled the person from the car who was then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
