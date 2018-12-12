TRAFFIC

Police: Wrong-way driver crashes into stone wall in Wilmington

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Wrong-way driver crashes into stone wall in Wilmington. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on December 12, 2018.

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Police were trying to stop a wrong-way driver in Wilmington when the person ended up losing control and crashing.

Chopper 6 was overhead around 3 p.m. Wednesday as state police investigated.

The car hit a stone wall as the driver tried to turn from Route 202 onto Mount Lebanon Road.
EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 video of crash following police chase in Wilmington on December 12, 2018.


The vehicle spun around and came to a rest with heavy damage.

Troopers pulled the person from the car who was then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficdelaware newscar crashtraffic stop
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
2 dead, 3 hurt after SUV crushed by dump truck on Rt. 202 ramp
Tractor trailer overturns on I-295
Delaware Memorial Bridge to see toll increase
Driver loses control, slams into parked car in Lawncrest
More Traffic
Top Stories
2 dead, 3 hurt after SUV crushed by dump truck on Rt. 202 ramp
Firefighters battle blaze at warehouse in Bucks County
Arrests made, drugs found in Warminster raid
Reports: Wentz likely out Sunday, Foles told to be ready
Surveillance video shows last time Kelsey Berreth was seen
Sketch released of suspect in attacks on women in Norristown
Police investigating bullying in 9-year-old girl's suicide
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sentenced to 36 months
Show More
Kotex tampon recall: Customers say pieces left inside body
Video shows attack on teens over Deptford Mall parking space
Mom whose baby was ripped away during arrest appears in N.J. court
One of 32 historic Elfreth's Alley homes is for sale
6 accused of regularly beating, scalding 3-year-old boy
More News