Police: Wrong-way driver crashes into stone wall in Wilmington

Police were trying to stop a wrong-way driver in Wilmington when the person ended up losing control and crashing.Chopper 6 was overhead around 3 p.m. Wednesday as state police investigated.The car hit a stone wall as the driver tried to turn from Route 202 onto Mount Lebanon Road.The vehicle spun around and came to a rest with heavy damage.Troopers pulled the person from the car who was then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.------