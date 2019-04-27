Traffic

Police: Young man killed in weather-related crash in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say wet roads played a factor in the death of a 19-year-old male Friday night in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.

Police say it appears his vehicle drove through a puddle, hydroplaned, lost control and struck a pole around 8 p.m.

It happened at Front Street and Hunting Park Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in the vehicle was not hurt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffictraffic fatalities
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News