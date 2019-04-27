Police: Young man killed in weather-related crash in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say wet roads played a factor in the death of a 19-year-old male Friday night in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.
Police say it appears his vehicle drove through a puddle, hydroplaned, lost control and struck a pole around 8 p.m.
It happened at Front Street and Hunting Park Avenue.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger in the vehicle was not hurt.
