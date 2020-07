EMBED >More News Videos Traffic is building on I-95 in Delaware due to a crash

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A portion of I-95 in Delaware is shut down Tuesday morning after a crash between a tractor trailer and a state police patrol vehicle.The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. on I-95 southbound in the area of Churchmans Marsh Road in Newark.Police are on the scene investigating and not releasing many details at this time.I-95 southbound is closed in the area.Police said the nature of injuries to the individuals involved are non-life threatening.Officials warn motorists in the area will experience delays and are advised to seek alternate routes of travel.