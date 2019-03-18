PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Drivers may experience some delays on Martin Luther King Drive through Fairmount Park in the upcoming days.
The Philadelphia Streets department will be out fixing all of those potholes.
MLK Drive between the Art Museum Circle and Falls Bridge will close intermittently starting Monday morning.
The work is expected to take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.
Martin Luther King Drive between Art Museum and Falls Bridge to be closed daily for pothole repairs
TOP STORIES
Show More