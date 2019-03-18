Traffic

Martin Luther King Drive between Art Museum and Falls Bridge to be closed daily for pothole repairs

Portion of MLK drive to close for pothole repairs: as seen on Action News at 5 a.m., March 18, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Drivers may experience some delays on Martin Luther King Drive through Fairmount Park in the upcoming days.

The Philadelphia Streets department will be out fixing all of those potholes.

MLK Drive between the Art Museum Circle and Falls Bridge will close intermittently starting Monday morning.

The work is expected to take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.
