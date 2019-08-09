Schuylkill Expressway EB closing between 30th and South streets all weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's a traffic alert for anyone taking the Schuylkill Expressway this weekend.I-76 eastbound between 30th Street and South Street will be shut down all weekend long due to the ongoing viaduct construction project.That portion of the Schuylkill EB closes at 11 p.m. Friday and does not reopen until 5 a.m. Monday.Traffic will be detoured onto 30th Street and the Vine Street Expressway.Expect delays.