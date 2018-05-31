POTHOLES

Pothole relief on the way, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says

EMBED </>More Videos

Pothole relief on the way, Wolf says: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on May 31, 2018. (WPVI)

By and Jeannette Reyes
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Pothole relief might soon be coming to a Pennsylvania road near you.

Pennsylvania Governor, Tom Wolf says the state is setting aside millions of dollars in what's being called the "Resurface PA Initiative" to attack potholes across the state.

"A couple of months ago I hit one on Front Street. I had to redo my axles and everything," said Billy Shank from Fishtown ."It was a thousand dollars worth of damage."

Wolf said the goal is to get the highways to the point where we actually can be proud of our system again, Pothole relief on the way, Gov. Wolf saysbetween now and the end of the summer.

"We don't want to pay for realignments. I drive a Jeep, and I feel the imperfections in our highways more than probably anybody else," said Wolf.

EMBED More News Videos

Wolf pledges pothole repair: Gray Hall reports on Action News at 5 p.m., May 30, 2018.



The administration's new $180 million statewide project is expected to improve travel in the short-term and in the future.

Drivers we talked to say any plan to repair potholes gets a much approved green light.

"Nice cars, old cars it hurts our pockets and we have to keep fixing our tires, axels break and everything else," said Debra Vona of South Philly. " I would like to see everything done. Streets done, potholes done and drive smooth."

Much of the work will be financed using savings from other projects since Governor Wolf took office.

The formation of many of those teeth shattering potholes is being blamed on the up and down temperatures over the winter.

"This past winter has been an awful winter with the freezing and thawing, we even had an 80-degree day in February," said Wolf. "It was a tough year for our highways."

PennDOT crews have been hard at work for months trying to repair the damage to the state's highways.

This new initiative will give them a much-needed boost and provide extra resources for immediate pothole repairs.

Outside of patching those potholes, money will be used for interstate improvements, road resurfacing, and interstate preservation projects.

"Through the end of April, PennDOT crews have already used nearly 23,000 tons of Asphalt repairing potholes statewide. That is almost 10,000 more tons than we've used in 2017 or 2016," said Leslie Richards, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary.

Motorists can report potholes and other highway-maintenance concerns on state routes at www.customercare.penndot.gov or by calling PennDOT's toll-free hotline at 1-800-FIX-ROAD (1-800-349-7623).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpotholespennsylvaniapennsylvania newsroad repair
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POTHOLES
Paving for pizza: Domino's fills potholes in Delaware, more cities
Seriously damaged roads causing problems in West Philly
Wolf says $180M will fill potholes, fix other winter effects
Pothole becomes crater in West Philadelphia street
More potholes
TRAFFIC
SUV crashes into home in Burlington County; driver tested for DUI
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
Truck hits downed tree on Pa. Turnpike, 6 more crashes follow
Toddlers survive alone for days after car wreck kills mother
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
More Traffic
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News