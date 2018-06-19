TRAFFIC

Pregnant woman among 2 injured on Roosevelt Boulevard

Pregnant woman injured in Roosevelt Boulevard crash. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 19, 2018. (WPVI)

A pregnant woman and a man were injured in a crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in the Crescentville section of Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police say the pickup truck slammed into a tree.

It happened just off the northbound inner lanes near Summerdale Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center for treatment.

It's unclear what caused the driver to lose control.

