Princeton students help save bus driver in crash

Police say a coach bus carrying Princeton University students heading to a football game at Yale has crashed into a building in Connecticut, sending four of them to the hospital with minor injuries.Police say the bus driver was also injured in Saturday's crash in West Haven. Yale New Haven Hospital says the students are in good condition and the driver is in fair condition.Princeton said in a statement that the students were taken to the hospital "as a precaution."Princeton student Bryant and his friend Sean recalled coming to the bus driver's aid."The bus driver was completely covered in debris. And so -- my first reaction was I honestly thought he was dead," Bryant said. "Then he kind of gave out a little yell. We lifted the debris off until the fire department arrived so he could breathe."The students who weren't injured were put on another bus to the game.Police say they believe the driver lost control because of a brake issue.