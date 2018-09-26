Rain causes major flooding, driver rescued in West Chester

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4341517" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Flooding in Huntingdon Valley, Pa. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on September 26, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4337830" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Driver rescued from flood waters in West Chester. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on September 25, 2018.

Despite the dangerous conditions from heavy rains, many drivers attempted to plow through the floodwaters Tuesday around the Delaware Valley, with some needing to be rescued.Drivers navigated the flooding in Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County.The intersection of Philmont Avenue and Red Lion road was submerged in water and looked like a small river.At least one driver needed help from flooding in Chester County.The West Chester Fire Department shared pictures of a rescue at Montgomery Avenue and East Chestnut Street.Crews tell Action News the driver was assisted out of the car and checked by medics at the scene.In Cherry Hill, New Jersey, several cars were swamped in flash flooding on Route 38 near Kennilworth Avenue.In North Jersey, the torrential rains stranded workers at an industrial park in Fairview.The only way out was by use of a front end loader. Rescue crews also used a boat and military surplus truck to get the 216 workers to safety.------