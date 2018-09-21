Ramps connecting I-95 with Pennsylvania Turnpike opening

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4302158" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> I-95, Turnpike interchange closure. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on September 21, 2018.

Tonight is the night the two new flyover ramps are opening connecting I-95 with the Pennsylvania Turnpike.One will go from the northbound side of 95 to the eastbound side of the Turnpike. The other will go from the westbound side of the Turnpike to 95 southbound.The Pennsylvania Turnpike will become I-95 going into New Jersey.Though this is good news, there is some bad news.Sections of I-95 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bristol, Bucks County will close from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday as the ramps are being opened.I-95 will close between Route 413 and Business Route 1.The Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed between the Bensalem Exit #351 and the Delaware Valley Exit #358.The roads are scheduled to reopen Saturday morning, but there's a chance the closure could last into the afternoon.------