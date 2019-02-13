TRAFFIC

Range Rover crashes into Delaware retention pond, driver escapes

Police said the driver was able to safely exit the vehicle as reported during Action News at 11 on February 12, 2019.

BEAR, Del (WPVI) --
A driver was able to escape after he drove his Range Ranger into a retention pond in Delaware, police say.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday along southbound Route 1 in Bear near the Red Lion Road off-ramp.

Police say the driver lost control of his SUV.

The Range Rover ran off the highway, slid down a snow-covered embankment and crashed into the retention pond.

The driver is expected to be OK.
