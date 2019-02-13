BEAR, Del (WPVI) --A driver was able to escape after he drove his Range Ranger into a retention pond in Delaware, police say.
It happened around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday along southbound Route 1 in Bear near the Red Lion Road off-ramp.
Police say the driver lost control of his SUV.
The Range Rover ran off the highway, slid down a snow-covered embankment and crashed into the retention pond.
The driver is expected to be OK.
