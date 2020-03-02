Remains found in Philadelphia connected to deadly hit-and-run in Bucks County: Source

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5978576" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crash shuts down portion of Route 1 in Bucks County

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police said a 29-year-old woman was struck by multiple cars and ultimately killed while either walking on or attempting to cross Route 1 in Bucks County early Monday morning.The incident had closed all lanes of US 1 near Neshaminy High School in Middletown Township."We had traffic from 5:30 on, we heard a lot of backing up, beeping trucks, things like that," said homeowner Stacy Allen. "I thought it was an accident because it's usually very good, the (traffic) flow is good, I love living here so I knew it had to be something crazy."Middletown Township police released a statement saying the woman was struck by multiple cars on the southbound side of the highway; none of the striking vehicles remained at the scene."I don't know what she was doing at 3:30 in the morning unfortunately, and I can't believe anybody didn't stop," said homeowner Tanya Berndt of Middletown Township. "That's ridiculous."The incident was reported around 3:30 a.m. and it had closed all lanes of US 1 near Neshaminy High School in Middletown Township.Separately, Philadelphia police investigated the discovery of partial human remains found along the 8800 block of Pine Road in the Fox Chase section of Philadelphia shortly after 8:30 Monday morning.A source tells Action News that police believe the remains came from the Bucks County location and were transported miles into Philadelphia by one of the hit-and-run vehicles.Middletown Township Police said they are investigating why the woman was on the highway and are not yet releasing her identity.