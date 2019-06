PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 30-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash along the Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.It happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound lanes of the Boulevard at Summerdale Avenue.Police said she lost control of her SUV and hit a tree off the roadway.Rescuers freed the woman from the wreckage.They took her to the hospital in serious condition.