Road closed, detour in place while crane is removed from Penn Medicine construction site

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Starting Friday, Convention Avenue in University City will be closed to allow a crane at the new Penn Medicine Pavilion to be safely broken down and taken off-site.

The closure will remain in effect until Sunday, January 5.



Drivers visiting the area will be required to take a detour loop that will extend along Health Sciences Drive, out to South Street and return back to 34th Street.

33rd Street between Convention Avenue and South Street will also be closed. The 33rd Street SEPTA bus service will move to the opposite corner at 33rd and South Streets, directly in front of Franklin Field, officials said.

East Service Drive will change directions one way to create room for CHOP emergency vehicles.

All entrances to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and the Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine will remain open.
