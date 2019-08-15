Road closures and detours remain in place in area of police standoff in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A standoff with police officers in North Philadelphia Wednesday that resulted in 9 police officers being injured, 6 of them by gunshots, has also caused transportation issues for commuters in the city Thursday.
There are multiple detours that remain in place around the scene of the incident in Tioga-Nicetown section of the city area as police continue to investigate.
Broad Street is open to traffic, but portions of 15th Street and Germantown Avenue remained closed at this time.
SEPTA reports bus routes 23, 53, 56, H and HX will remain on detour until further notice.
The Broad Street Line subway was limited for some time, but has since resumed normal service.
