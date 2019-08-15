Traffic

Road closures and detours remain in place in area of police standoff in North Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A standoff with police officers in North Philadelphia Wednesday that resulted in 9 police officers being injured, 6 of them by gunshots, has also caused transportation issues for commuters in the city Thursday.

There are multiple detours that remain in place around the scene of the incident in Tioga-Nicetown section of the city area as police continue to investigate.

Broad Street is open to traffic, but portions of 15th Street and Germantown Avenue remained closed at this time.

SEPTA reports bus routes 23, 53, 56, H and HX will remain on detour until further notice.

The Broad Street Line subway was limited for some time, but has since resumed normal service.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffictioga nicetown (philadelphia)north philadelphiacrimeshootoutphilly newsshootingtrafficphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 Philly officers shot; gunman surrenders after hourslong standoff
Attorney details what led to suspect's surrender in Philly standoff
LISTEN: Radio broadcasts reveal chaotic situation during Philly active shooter incident
Philly father recounts call from daughter during active shooter incident
AccuWeather: Stray shower today, humid into the weekend
VIDEO from the scene of the Police Shooting
Lightning sets beach umbrella shed on fire in Ocean City
Show More
Businesses in Haddonfield helping flood victims
Tina Fey stops at Kimmel Center to promote 'Mean Girls'
Dow plunges 800 points after recession signs emerge
Police seek car in relation to paintball shootings
2008 with a twist: Hamels returns as rival, Manuel begins new role
More TOP STORIES News