Road closures, SEPTA detours due to ABC News town hall with President Trump

The rolling closures begin Tuesday afternoon.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There will be detours on the roads and mass transit due to the ABC News town hall with President Donald Trump at the National Constitution Center in Center City Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The rolling closures will begin during the afternoon rush along I-95 and I-676 between Philadelphia International Airport and the National Constitution Center.



There will also be closures around the National Constitution Center, which is located at 525 Arch Street in Old City.

SEPTA says trains on the the Market-Frankford Line will bypass the 5th Street Station from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Passengers will be able to board at 2nd & 8th Street stations.

SEPTA bus routes will also be affected. Starting at noon Tuesday, buses 17, 33, 38, 44, 47 and 61 will experience detours.

The town hall featuring undecided voters asking questions to President Trump takes place at 9 p.m. It will air live on 6abc.
