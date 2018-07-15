TRAFFIC

Road rage incident caught on camera in Coatesville

Road rage incident caught on camera in Coatesville. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 15, 2018. (WPVI)

COATESVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police in Chester County are investigating an apparent road rage incident in which a man was caught on camera yelling racial slurs.

Police say it happened yesterday on Route 30 near Coatesville.

The man can be heard yelling from his vehicle into another vehicle.

A woman says her 20-year-old college student was the one in the vehicle being taunted by the man.

She spoke with Action News about her experience telling police about what happened.

"One officer he was very helpful, but the other told me the man came and made a statement and made me think it was all my fault. Did I do something, did I say something to make him do what he did to me? So I don't think they really helped me that much." said the victim.

Police say the altercation is under investigation.
