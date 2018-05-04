TRAFFIC

Rollover crash damages several cars in West Oak Lane

Rollover crash damages several cars in West Oak Lane: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 4, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was a frustrating morning for some residents in West Oak Lane after their vehicles were damaged by an out-of-control SUV.

Police say just before 12 a.m. Friday a driver lost control and smashed into several parked cars in the 1500 block of East Upsal Street.

The SUV ended up on its roof.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle when police officers arrived. He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

There was no immediate word what caused him to lose control, or what charges he might face.

