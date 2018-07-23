Route 422 eastbound reopens after crash

An overturned vehicle crash shut down Route 422 eastbound at Oaks for two hours Monday morning.
It happened just before 6 a.m. Monday on 422 at the St. Gabriels Curve.
Traffic was at standstill and was being diverted off Route 422 at Egypt Road.
The roadway was reopened shortly before 8 a.m.
Emergency crews were called to the scene, but there is no word on injuries.
