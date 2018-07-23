TRAFFIC

Route 422 eastbound reopens after crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Crash shuts down Route 422. Matt Pellman reports during Action News Mornings on July 23, 2018. (WPVI)

An overturned vehicle crash shut down Route 422 eastbound at Oaks for two hours Monday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. Monday on 422 at the St. Gabriels Curve.

Traffic was at standstill and was being diverted off Route 422 at Egypt Road.

The roadway was reopened shortly before 8 a.m.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, but there is no word on injuries.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newstrafficaccidentcrash
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Minivan crashes into Philadelphia police vehicle
Paoli-Thorndale regional rail line suspended due to down trees, wires
Tree falls on taxi in University City
1 dead after car crashes and catches fire in East Whiteland Twp.
More Traffic
Top Stories
Crews respond to house collapse in Mercer County
Flooding concerns in Chester Co., boats rescue restaurant patrons
AccuWeather: Oppressive Humidity, Spotty Downpours This Week
Possible tornado caused damage in Lehigh Valley
Alligator found in Delaware County backyard
Woman impaled by beach umbrella in Ocean City, Maryland
Pence visiting Philly, protesters to channel 'Handmaid's Tale'
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Show More
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Uber, Lyft suspend driver who recorded passengers
Deadly Trader Joe's shooting started with domestic feud
Utley returns for final regular-season series in Philly
2 injured in Coatesville fire
More News