Route 422 eastbound reopens after crash

An overturned vehicle crash shut down Route 422 eastbound at Oaks for two hours Monday morning.It happened just before 6 a.m. Monday on 422 at the St. Gabriels Curve.Traffic was at standstill and was being diverted off Route 422 at Egypt Road.The roadway was reopened shortly before 8 a.m.Emergency crews were called to the scene, but there is no word on injuries.