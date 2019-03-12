Route 422 westbound closed in Montgomery County for debris on road

LOWER POTTSGROVE TWP, Pa. (WPVI) -- The westbound lanes of Route 422 have been shut down in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County.The highway was shut down near the Sanatoga Road underpass around 1 p.m.Officials say there is some sort of debris and fluid on the roadway.However, they are not sure where it came from at this time.The view from Chopper 6 showed fire police directing traffic off the highway.