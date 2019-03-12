Traffic

Route 422 westbound closed in Montgomery County for debris on road

LOWER POTTSGROVE TWP, Pa. (WPVI) -- The westbound lanes of Route 422 have been shut down in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County.

The highway was shut down near the Sanatoga Road underpass around 1 p.m.

Officials say there is some sort of debris and fluid on the roadway.

However, they are not sure where it came from at this time.

The view from Chopper 6 showed fire police directing traffic off the highway.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
trafficlower pottsgrove townshippennsylvania news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Police: McDevitt student arrested after bringing unloaded gun to school
Gas pump explodes at Philadelphia 7-Eleven store
South Jersey native passenger on plane that crashed in Ethiopia
N.J. takes big step toward legalizing recreational pot
Murray Avenue School lockdown lifted in Lower Moreland
Verizon says text messaging issue resolved
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny, Breezy and Cooler Today
Roots Picnic to move to Mann Music Center
Multi-vehicle crash on Bethlehem Pike
Pennsylvania opens investigation into gas liquids pipeline
Sex offender tries to kidnap 2 kids at park, held down by family
More TOP STORIES News