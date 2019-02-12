Traffic

Runaway tire injures woman, damages car on Pa. highway

EMBED <>More Videos

Runaway tire damages car on Pa. highway. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 12, 2019.

MOOSIC, Pa. (WPVI) -- A runaway tire on a Northeastern Pennsylvania highway damaged a woman's car and sent her to the hospital.

It happened on I-81 northbound Monday morning in Moosic, near Scranton.

The tire smashed the windshield.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

State police are still investigating where the tire came from.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related topics:
trafficpa newshighwaysaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing on SEPTA concourse
Person found shot in car parked in Willingboro neighborhood
Man killed inside Chinese restaurant
Baby falls from second story window in North Philadelphia
Woman injured in Delco home invasion
AccuWeather: Turning Less Harsh
SEPTA Transit Police strike enters Day 2
Show More
Longhorn has sad reaction after yoga ball pops
Dog walking injuries on the rise among older adults
N.J. town could soon start cracking down on barking dogs
Oregon city will have last Blockbuster store in world
Two injured in Juniata Park house fire
More TOP STORIES News