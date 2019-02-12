MOOSIC, Pa. (WPVI) -- A runaway tire on a Northeastern Pennsylvania highway damaged a woman's car and sent her to the hospital.
It happened on I-81 northbound Monday morning in Moosic, near Scranton.
The tire smashed the windshield.
The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
State police are still investigating where the tire came from.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Runaway tire injures woman, damages car on Pa. highway
TOP STORIES
Show More