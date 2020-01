EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 Video: A school bus and a pickup truck were involved in a crash in Bristol Township, Bucks County.

BRISTOL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bristol Township school bus and a pickup truck crashed Tuesday morning.It happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Ford Road and Hilltop Avenue.The driver of the pickup truck was trapped and had to be extricated from the cab of the vehicle.The view from Chopper 6 showed a mangled black pickup truck and debris scattered about the roadway.There is no word if there are any other injuries at this time.