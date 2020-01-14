Traffic

School bus comes dangerously close to moving train in California

LODI, California -- A school bus in California came dangerously close to a speeding freight train.

So close, that the crossing arm came down on the bus.

The Lodi Unified School District said it is investigating the incident after a post on social media went viral.

Video shows the freight trian speed by, inches away from the school bus.

Justin Clubb recorded the cell phone video just minutes after dropping his daughter off at school.

Thankfully, no students were injured.

Clubb hopes this incident is a wake-up call for the bus driver to review safety protocols.
