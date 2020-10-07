WATCH
Traffic
School bus crash shuts down portion of I-95 in Chester
WPVI
By
6abc Digital Staff
CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police and rescue units are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus on I-95 northbound Wednesday morning.
It happened just after 8:30 a.m. in the area of Chestnut Street in Chester.
There is no word if any other vehicles were involved at this time.
There is no word on any injuries.
A crash involving a school bus shut down I-95 and the Schuylkill Expressway.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
