School bus involved in crash in Egg Harbor Twp.

A school bus was involved in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on the Black Horse Pike near Fernwood Avenue.There was no immediate word on injuries, though some children could be seen being attended to by medics.The view from Chopper 6 showed the bus parked with its hood open.A damaged car was being hauled away by a truck.There was no immediate word on the circumstances of this crash.