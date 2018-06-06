School bus involved in crash in Egg Harbor Twp.

EGG HARBOR TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --A school bus was involved in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.
The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on the Black Horse Pike near Fernwood Avenue.
There was no immediate word on injuries, though some children could be seen being attended to by medics.
The view from Chopper 6 showed the bus parked with its hood open.
A damaged car was being hauled away by a truck.
There was no immediate word on the circumstances of this crash.
