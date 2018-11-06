SCHUYLKILL EXPRESSWAY

Schuylkill Expressway reopens after deadly 3-vehicle crash, driver flees

Deadly crash shuts down Schuylkill Expressway. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on November 6, 2018.

FAIRMOUNT PARK (WPVI) --
At least one person was killed and several others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down the Schuylkill Expressway for hours Tuesday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. near Montgomery Drive.

Officials say three vehicles were involved in the crash and one of the drivers fled the scene. Police are now searching for a white work van with heavy front end damage seen leaving the crash site.

Officials say one of the vehicles involved was traveling eastbound and flipped over onto the westbound lanes.

Deadly crash shuts down I-76. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on November 6, 2018.



No information has been released on the fatal victim. At least six other people were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital; the extent of their injuries has not been released.

No traffic was getting by on either side of I-76 for almost four hours. Eastbound traffic was being forced off at Montgomery and westbound traffic was being detoured at Girard Avenue.

The Schuylkill Expressway reopened just before 8 a.m.



Due to the Schuylkill closure, there was a major backup on the Vine Street Expressway and multiple accidents. One crash saw a car that was sideways on I-676 struck by another vehicle.

Deadly crash on Schuylkill Expressway. Karen Rogers and Jeannette Reyes report during Action News Mornings on November 6, 2018.

Vehicle flips over on Schuylkill Expressway. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on November 6, 2018.


