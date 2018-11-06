SCHUYLKILL EXPRESSWAY

Schuylkill Expressway shut down near Montgomery Drive after car flips over

FAIRMOUNT PARK (WPVI) --
The Schuylkill Expressway is closed in both directions after a vehicle flipped over early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. near Montgomery Drive.

Officials say a driver was travelling eastbound, lost control, struck the median, and flipped over onto the westbound lanes.

No traffic is getting by on either side of I-76.

Eastbound traffic is being forced off at Montgomery. Westbound traffic is being detoured at Girard Avenue.

Drivers are advised to stick with Kelly Drive or MLK Drive instead of the Schuylkill Expressway.

There is no word on injuries.

