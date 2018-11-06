EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4628962" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Vehicle flips over on Schuylkill Expressway. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on November 6, 2018.

At least one person was killed and several others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that has shut down the Schuylkill Expressway.It happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday near Montgomery Drive.Officials say three vehicles were involved in the crash and one of the drivers fled the scene. Police are now searching for a white work van with heavy front end damage seen leaving the crash site.Officials say one of the vehicles involved was traveling eastbound and flipped over onto the westbound lanes.No information has been released on the fatal victim. At least six other people were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital; the extent of their injuries has not been released.No traffic is getting by on either side of I-76 in the area.Eastbound traffic is being forced off at Montgomery. Westbound traffic is being detoured at Girard Avenue. Drivers are advised to stick with Kelly Drive or MLK Drive instead of the Schuylkill Expressway.------