Seattle man builds fence around car left in front of his property

SEATTLE, Wash. (WPVI) -- A Seattle man is taking matters into his own hands after a vehicle was illegally left in front of his duplex.

Dan Smith noticed the car on May 17th and immediately contacted "Car 2 Go" which is a car share service.

He told them to pick up the vehicle.

A few hours passed and it was still there, so he decided to build a fence around it.

The company claims it made several attempts to retrieve the vehicle but couldn't.

Smith is also demanding money.

"You hate inconvenience like this, but part of it is like, 'Come on, big business. You have to respect people,'" Smith says.

Smith says if police tell him he's wrong, he will cooperate, but until then he's waiting for the company to pay up.
