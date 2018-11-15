All SEPTA Services may be delayed due to current weather conditions. Customers are advised to use caution during their travels as platforms, parking lots and vehicles may be slippery.All SEPTA Regional Rail Lines may experience delays of up to 90 minutes due to current weather conditions.following an earlier service suspension due to weather-related conditions. Passengers may experience residual delays as service returns to normal.due to weather-related conditions. Customers should visit www.septa.org for alternate service suggestions.: Service will be suspended for the remainder of the service day due to trouble spots along the line with downed trees and loss of power. Amtrak crews are working to resolve these issues. Service updates for tomorrow's (Fri. 11/16/18) service will be provided as it becomes available.: Routes 27, 9 & 65: Northbound service will terminate at the Wissahickon Transportation Center due to current weather conditions.Routes 48, 35 & 92: Service is suspended until further notice due to inclement weather conditions.Trains are operating on or close to schedule.: Normal service is operating however riders should anticipate delays due to weather conditions. Sidewalks and steps not cleared of accumulated snow, ice and/or streets blocked by stuck vehicles may prevent safe boarding. Customers should contact CCT Customer Service at 215-580-7145 to cancel trips or inquire about the status of a trip.------