SEPTA

SEPTA announces service delays due to wintry weather conditions

All SEPTA Services may be delayed due to current weather conditions. Customers are advised to use caution during their travels as platforms, parking lots and vehicles may be slippery.

Regional Rail: All SEPTA Regional Rail Lines may experience delays of up to 90 minutes due to current weather conditions.
Service has been restored along SEPTA's Chestnut Hill West, Airport, Trenton and Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Lines following an earlier service suspension due to weather-related conditions. Passengers may experience residual delays as service returns to normal.

Service remains suspended along SEPTA's Media/Elwyn and Paoli/Thorndale Regional Rail Lines due to weather-related conditions. Customers should visit www.septa.org for alternate service suggestions.

Paoli/Thorndale: Service will be suspended for the remainder of the service day due to trouble spots along the line with downed trees and loss of power. Amtrak crews are working to resolve these issues. Service updates for tomorrow's (Fri. 11/16/18) service will be provided as it becomes available.

Bus: Routes 27, 9 & 65: Northbound service will terminate at the Wissahickon Transportation Center due to current weather conditions.

Routes 48, 35 & 92: Service is suspended until further notice due to inclement weather conditions.
Broad Street Line: Trains are operating on or close to schedule.

CCT: Normal service is operating however riders should anticipate delays due to weather conditions. Sidewalks and steps not cleared of accumulated snow, ice and/or streets blocked by stuck vehicles may prevent safe boarding. Customers should contact CCT Customer Service at 215-580-7145 to cancel trips or inquire about the status of a trip.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newsSEPTA
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SEPTA
Girls attacked amid ongoing after-school violence on SEPTA
Shooting victim runs to SEPTA station for help
SEPTA resolves power issues on Regional Rail
Double shooting in West Philadelphia, 1 critical
More SEPTA
TRAFFIC
1 critically injured in Route 130 crash
Collision causes delays on Street Road in Bensalem
Two trucks involved in I-95 crash
Police: Mom crossing I-676 with son hit and killed; drivers sought
More Traffic
Top Stories
Prosecutor: GoFundMe story about helpful homeless man a hoax
TIMELINE: Key events in the GoFundMe hoax investigation
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Brings Snow, Ice and Rain
6abc School Closings and Delays
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Chris Sowers reports from the 6abc studio terrace
Lehigh County finds its way through the snow
Gray Hall reports from Mobile 6 as snow changes to rain
Camel spotted in snowstorm along Route 309
Show More
PennDOT readies for snow, icy covered roads
Heavy snow falls, but roads passable in Center City
Northern California fire death toll at 56; 130 missing
More News