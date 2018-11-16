SEPTA delays ended; trains on schedule

Service delays on SEPTA have ended due to the wintry weather. Trains are on or close to schedule.Bus Routes 27, 35, 48, 65 have resumed normal operations. Riders should expect residual delays while full operations are restored.Routes 111, 120, 92, H are to be detoured Friday due to weather-related issues.The Paoli/Thorndale Regional Rail is suspended until further notice due to Amtrak weather-related issues. Crews are working on restoring power.------