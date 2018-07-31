PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --SEPTA is reminding customers that today, Tuesday, July 31, is the last day that paper transfers will be issued for travel on buses, subways, and trolleys.
Starting Wednesday, Aug. 1, customers will need to use a SEPTA Key Card with travel wallet to receive the discounted $1 transfer for eligible trips.
Customers who are eligible for reduced fare travel will need to use a SEPTA Key Card with Travel Wallet to receive the half-fare $.50 transfer.
Most SEPTA Transit customers have already made the switch to the SEPTA Key Card, which was launched in June 2016.
The elimination of paper transfers follows the end of the token and magnetic stripe TransPass sales at SEPTA-operated locations earlier this year. Third-party retail sales of magnetic stripe passes will also end by Aug. 1.
Customers who are still using tokens and legacy TransPasses are urged to make the switch to the SEPTA Key.
It provides the same fare payment methods and discounts, but with the added convenience and benefits including: One Card that can be loaded and reloaded with the SEPTA Transit fare of your choice.
For more information visit the SEPTA Key.
