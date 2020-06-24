SEPTA, NJ TRANSIT changing schedules, increasing services

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With the Philadelphia region allowing more businesses and activities to resume as the number of COVID-19 cases declines, transit agencies in the area are increasing their services.
SEPTA and NJ TRANSIT have announced changes to their schedules resulting in more trains to be available. Passengers are required to wear masks while traveling on either service.
SEPTA
Starting Monday, June 29, Regional Rail will run hourly weekday service on most lines, with the Airport and Paoli/Thorndale Lines operating every 30 minutes throughout the day.
The Chestnut Hill West and Cynwyd Lines will remain suspended.
Through most of the COVID-19 pandemic, Regional Rail service has operated only on selected lines, with service running every two hours.
"This is a significant step forward for SEPTA and our region as we work through the phases of COVID-19 recovery," SEPTA General Manager Leslie S. Richards said in a statement. "We are excited to see more customers returning, and we want to assure them that we are ready with safe and reliable service."
SEPTA's Transit services, including buses, subways and trolleys, returned to regular schedules in May, with some station closures. As of Monday, all Market-Frankford Line, Broad Street Line and Trolley stations will be reopened except for 5th Street/Independence Hall on the Market-Frankford Line and Susquehanna-Dauphin on the Broad Street Line, which will be closed for construction into July.
NJ TRANSIT
Beginning Monday, July 6, NJ TRANSIT will operate full weekday service for rail and light rail providing added capacity to improve distancing on board vehicles.
Bus service has been operating on a regular weekday schedule since Monday, June 8.
"We're pleased to announce the full restoration of our rail and light service. We're doing it proactively while ridership is still only at approximately twenty percent of pre-COVID-19 levels," NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kevin Corbett said in a statement. "It's critical that we stay ahead of the demand to maximize the opportunity for social distancing while we ensure that we continue providing the cleanest and safest travel environment for our customers and employees."
Both SEPTA and NJ TRANSIT say enhance cleaning will continue on their vehicles and high-touch surfaces.
