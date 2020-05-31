SEPTA resumes scheduled services on all modes of travel Tuesday

BUS: Service will resume normal operations to Center City Philadelphia beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020.— SEPTA (@SEPTA) June 2, 2020
Bus, subway and trolley service in Center City that has been suspended since noon on Monday returned at 6 a.m. Tuesday. This coincided with the scheduled lifting of the curfew in place for the City of Philadelphia.
Please note that there are several stations on both lines that have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those stations will remain closed. Please see http://septa.org/covid-19/service-information.html for details.
Additional service adjustments are possible throughout the day. Customers are urged to check www.septa.org and @SEPTA on Twitter for real-time updates.
Customers are urged to check the website or call SEPTA Customer Service (215) 580-7800 for information on travel options.