SEPTA resumes service in Philadelphia and suburbs until Monday morning

The shutdown began at 6 p.m. Sunday and lasted until 6 a.m. Monday.
Service will resume at 6 a.m. and updates will be provided if necessary for routes that remain suspended.— SEPTA (@SEPTA) June 1, 2020
SEPTA said the shutdown was in support of the Philadelphia citywide curfew, which is in effect during those hours.
"It is also being done to ensure the safety of customers and employees amid the violent disturbances that have spread beyond the Center City area today," SEPTA Press Officer Andrew Busch said.
According to Busch, shutdown included all SEPTA service in the City of Philadelphia and the suburbs, including all bus and trolley routes, all service on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines, all Regional Rail service and CCT/Paratransit service.
SEPTA provides updates at www.septa.organd @SEPTA on Twitter.