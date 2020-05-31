Traffic

SEPTA resumes service in Philadelphia and suburbs until Monday morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA shut down all service - including trains, buses, trolleys and paratransit - in Philadelphia and the suburbs.

The shutdown began at 6 p.m. Sunday and lasted until 6 a.m. Monday.



SEPTA said the shutdown was in support of the Philadelphia citywide curfew, which is in effect during those hours.

"It is also being done to ensure the safety of customers and employees amid the violent disturbances that have spread beyond the Center City area today," SEPTA Press Officer Andrew Busch said.

According to Busch, shutdown included all SEPTA service in the City of Philadelphia and the suburbs, including all bus and trolley routes, all service on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines, all Regional Rail service and CCT/Paratransit service.

SEPTA provides updates at www.septa.organd @SEPTA on Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficphiladelphiaupper darby townshipseptaprotestgeorge floyd
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Members of National Guard arrive in Philadelphia as curfew lifts
Three-alarm fire rips through Rent-A-Center in Kensington
Peaceful protest held near Philly's Octavius Catto statue
Center City streets, Ben Franklin Bridge reopen
Man shot multiple times in East Mount Airy
Residents protect South Philadelphia Target store
AccuWeather: Cool Start To June
Show More
Fire erupts in business in Fern Rock
NYC mayor's daughter among 345 protesters arrested at George Floyd rally
Protests force Walmart, Apple, others to close stores
Soccer player Sancho punished for Floyd tribute
World alarmed by violence in US; thousands march in London
More TOP STORIES News