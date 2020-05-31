Traffic

SEPTA suspends bus, subway, trolley service in Center City Philadelphia until further notice

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA suspended all bus, subway and trolley service in Center City Philadelphia at 12 p.m. Monday because of expected demonstrations.

The transit agency said the restrictions were put in place in coordination with the City of Philadelphia and will remain in place until further notice.

According to SEPTA:

-Bus routes will be detoured or suspended south of Vine Street, north of South Street, and east-west river-to-river.

-Trolley routes will be limited to service to-and-from 30th Street and out into neighborhoods in West and Southwest Philadelphia.

In order to give customers time to complete planned trips, Market-Frankford and Broad Street Line trains will make all scheduled stops until 1 p.m. After that, all Center City stops will be skipped:

-Market-Frankford Line: On the west end of the line, service will operate between 69th Street and 30th Street. On the east end, service will run between Girard and Frankford Transportation Center.


-Broad Street Line: On the north end of the line, trains will operate between Fern Rock Transportation Center and Girard Station. On the south portion of the line, service will operate between Ellsworth/Federal and NRG Stations.

Please note that there are several stations on both lines that have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those stations will remain closed. Please see http://septa.org/covid-19/service-information.html for details.

Additional service adjustments are possible throughout the day. Customers are urged to check www.septa.org and @SEPTA on Twitter for real-time updates.

Customers are urged to check the website or call SEPTA Customer Service (215) 580-7800 for information on travel options.
