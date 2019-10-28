SEPTA

Media/Elwyn train service suspended after SEPTA regional rail train strikes pedestrian

SWArTHMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person is dead after being struck by a SEPTA Regional Rail train Monday morning,

It happened around 7 a.m. on the Media/Elwyn line between Morton and Elwyn in Swarthmore.

Officials said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Service on the train line between Morton and Elwyn has been suspended as officials investigate.

SEPTA says inbound service is operating with delays of up to 40 minutes.
