SEPTA Transit Police remain on strike, no new talks

There is still no deal on the table and no new talks are scheduled at this point.
Despite negotiations this past weekend, SEPTA and its union have failed to come to an agreement to end the six-day-old strike.
One sticking point remains the guidelines over body cam footage.
Officers want to be able to review it before making official statements about incidents.
The vice president of the officers' union told Action News that he's confident a deal will be reached soon.
In the meantime, 178 SEPTA officers are on the picket line and 49 SEPTA supervisors are working 12 hour shifts.