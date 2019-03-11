Traffic

SEPTA Transit Police remain on strike, no new talks

EMBED <>More Videos

SEPTA Transit Police strike continues. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on March 11, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA Transit Police remains on strike.

There is still no deal on the table and no new talks are scheduled at this point.

Despite negotiations this past weekend, SEPTA and its union have failed to come to an agreement to end the six-day-old strike.

One sticking point remains the guidelines over body cam footage.

EMBED More News Videos

SEPTA transit officer strike moves into its fifth day. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on March 10, 2019.



Officers want to be able to review it before making official statements about incidents.

The vice president of the officers' union told Action News that he's confident a deal will be reached soon.

In the meantime, 178 SEPTA officers are on the picket line and 49 SEPTA supervisors are working 12 hour shifts.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
trafficseptaphilly newsstrikepolice
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Preschool in Center City evacuated for structural damage
Teen shot multiple times in SW Philly
Fire rips through 3 North Philadelphia businesses
'Car hoarder' has collection removed
Eagles sign Jason Peters to 1-year contract
Horse in the bed of pick-up truck going 70 MPH on highway
N.J. high school shelters in place following nearby gas leak
Show More
Vandals damage Ethik store on South Street
AccuWeather: Sunshine, Blustery Today
Police: 2 teens found shot to death in Wilmington home
Brie Larson surprises "Captain Marvel" fans at N.J. theater
Man fatally shot in Logan
More TOP STORIES News