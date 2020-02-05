SEPTA trolley fatally strikes pedestrian in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A SEPTA trolley struck and killed a pedestrian in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.
It happened just after midnight Wednesday on the 3000 block of Island Avenue.
The trolley operator told police he did not see the pedestrian.
He told authorities he pulled the emergency brake after the trolley struck the pedestrian.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
