EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5121918" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was over a crash involving a trolley, vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia on February 5, 2019.

At least 27 people were injured after a three-vehicle collision on Tuesday in Southwest Philadelphia.It happened around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 41st and Chester streets.Authorities say an SUV collided with a Paratransit bus which then sent the bus into a Route 13 SEPTA trolley.Officials tell Action News that at least 27 passengers of the trolley were hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries. It's unclear if any occupants of the bus or SUV were injured in the crash.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.-----