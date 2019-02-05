TRAFFIC

At least 27 injured after crash involving SEPTA trolley, Paratransit bus, SUV

Trolley, vehicles collide in Southwest Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
At least 27 people were injured after a three-vehicle collision on Tuesday in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 41st and Chester streets.

Authorities say an SUV collided with a Paratransit bus which then sent the bus into a Route 13 SEPTA trolley.

Chopper 6 was over a crash involving a trolley, vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia on February 5, 2019.



Officials tell Action News that at least 27 passengers of the trolley were hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries. It's unclear if any occupants of the bus or SUV were injured in the crash.

