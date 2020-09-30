Serious crash injures two, one critically in New Castle County

NEW CASTLE CO., Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in New Castle County, Delaware are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left both drivers seriously injured Tuesday night.It happened around 10:45 p.m. on Route 13.Police said a driver headed northbound crossed over into the southbound lanes and collided with another car.One driver was trapped and had to be extricated. Officials said he is in critical condition.The other driver is in serious condition.