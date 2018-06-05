TRAFFIC

Seriously damaged roads causing problems in West Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Seriously damaged roads causing problems in West Philadelphia: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 5 p.m., June 5, 2018 (WPVI)

By
WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Several commuters and drivers have complained to Action News about several seriously damaged roads in West Philadelphia leading into Cobbs Creek.

People who live and work in the area say driving around this part of the city lately has been a nightmare.

Titus Jones of Hunting Park says, "I have actually had a couple incidents where my car got damaged while driving through West Philadelphia."

The situation is even worse for people who take the bus.

"I catch SEPTA. It's murder because lots of people, they keep hearing the bus driver saying it's going to be a detour," said Robert Robinson.

Capree Phillips of North Philadelphia couldn't agree more.

"Suppose someone has to be somewhere, to work or something, on time, and you got to take a detour. That has happened to me before, being late to work because of a detour because of things like this," she said.

We reached out to the Philadelphia Streets Department to find out how long it will be before these potholes are repaired.

They replied with an email, reading in part: "Some of these may not be potholes but other street defects requiring some more detailed repair work."

Whatever the problem might be, neighbors and business owners in the area hope something is done sometime soon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpotholesroad repairphiladelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
SUV crashes into home in Burlington County; driver tested for DUI
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
Truck hits downed tree on Pa. Turnpike, 6 more crashes follow
Toddlers survive alone for days after car wreck kills mother
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
More Traffic
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News