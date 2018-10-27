Several cars damaged after woman loses control of her vehicle

Several residents will wake up to damaged cars Saturday morning after a driver lost control on a North Philadelphia block.It happened along the 1800 block of North 16th Street late Friday night.Police say a woman in her 20s hit several parked cars after losing control of her vehicle.It eventually landed on its roof.The driver was taken to Hahnemann Hospital for evaluation.Police say she could be charged with DUI after finding beer cans inside the car.------