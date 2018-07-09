CRASH

Several injured after car crashes in Hunting Park

EMBED </>More Videos

Hunting Park crash injures 5. Matt Pellman reports during Action News Mornings on July 9, 2018. (WPVI)

HUNTING PARK (WPVI) --
Several people were injured after a driver lost control of a vehicle and struck two parked cars in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia, police say.



It happened around 4 a.m. Monday at North 6th Street and Hunting Park Avenue.

Police say the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed before crashing into the parked cars. The impact sent a van on top of other cars parked on the street.



Five people were inside the moving vehicle at the time. They were taken to the hospital with various injuries.

EMBED More News Videos

Driver crashes into park cars in Hunting Park. Matt Pellman reports during Action News Mornings on July 9, 2018.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newsaccidentcrash
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRASH
Good Samaritans help in dramatic fire rescue
Multi-vehicle crash involving school bus on Roosevelt Blvd.
Truck carrying paper products overturns in Camden County
Motorcyclist killed in Delaware crash
Cellphone footage shows Mexico plane crash chaos
More crash
TRAFFIC
Nevada hit and run driver sideswipes patrol car seconds before officer steps out
Massachusetts driver says flip flop is to blame for car crash
Sneak peek at 30th Street Station restoration
Caught on video: Car slams into truck stopped on highway
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car that was allegedly street racing
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News