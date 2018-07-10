TRAFFIC

Several injuries after multi-vehicle crash and fire in Delaware

Several injuries after multi-vehicle crash and fire in Delaware. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on July 10, 2018. (WPVI)

BEAR, Del. (WPVI) --
Police and firefighters are on the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash in New Castle County, Delaware.

The crash happened near DuPont Highway and Red Lion Road in Bear.

Police say at least four vehicles including 2 cars, a pickup truck, and a box truck collided.

And one of the vehicles caught on fire.
Chopper 6 is over the scene of a multi-vehicle crash and fire in Bear, Delaware


There are injuries but the extent of them is unknown.

Both lanes of Route 1 and the southbound lanes of DuPont Highway were closed for most of the afternoon.

