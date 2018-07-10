Several injuries after multi-vehicle crash and fire in Delaware

BEAR, Del. (WPVI) --Police and firefighters are on the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash in New Castle County, Delaware.
The crash happened near DuPont Highway and Red Lion Road in Bear.
Police say at least four vehicles including 2 cars, a pickup truck, and a box truck collided.
And one of the vehicles caught on fire.
There are injuries but the extent of them is unknown.
Both lanes of Route 1 and the southbound lanes of DuPont Highway were closed for most of the afternoon.
