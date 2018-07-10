Several injuries after multi-vehicle crash and fire in Delaware

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3738234" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 is over the scene of a multi-vehicle crash and fire in Bear, Delaware

Police and firefighters are on the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash in New Castle County, Delaware.The crash happened near DuPont Highway and Red Lion Road in Bear.Police say at least four vehicles including 2 cars, a pickup truck, and a box truck collided.And one of the vehicles caught on fire.There are injuries but the extent of them is unknown.Both lanes of Route 1 and the southbound lanes of DuPont Highway were closed for most of the afternoon.------