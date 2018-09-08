Several passengers injured after tour bus crashes into guardrail

Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene of a crash involving a tour bus.The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Saturday along the ramp to the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in King of Prussia.Police say the tour bus crashed into a guardrail, injuring several passengers on board.The bus was carrying 37 passengers at the time of the incident. Several of those people were taken to the hospital complaining of pain, but injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.No word on where the bus was traveling to, or what caused the crash.------