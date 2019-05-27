PHILADELPHIA -- Police say a 71-year-old woman inside a red Kia SUV drove through the front window of the Rainbow store in South Philadelphia.
It happened Monday afternoon in the 2400 block of South 24th Street.
They say a 16-year-old male was taken to Children's Hospital in critical condition.
A 57-year-old female was taken to Methodist Hospital with injuries to her back and neck.
Another teen, a 15-year-old female was treated at the scene for foot pain and will be taken to Children's Hospital.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to Presbyterian Hospital for observation.
Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.
Several people injured after SUV crashes into store in South Philadelphia
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More