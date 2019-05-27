Several people injured after SUV crashes into store in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Police say a 71-year-old woman inside a red Kia SUV drove through the front window of the Rainbow store in South Philadelphia.It happened Monday afternoon in the 2400 block of South 24th Street.They say a 16-year-old male was taken to Children's Hospital in critical condition.A 57-year-old female was taken to Methodist Hospital with injuries to her back and neck.Another teen, a 15-year-old female was treated at the scene for foot pain and will be taken to Children's Hospital.The driver of the vehicle was taken to Presbyterian Hospital for observation.