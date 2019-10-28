Traffic

Sinkhole opens, swallows part of city bus during rush hour in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH -- The front of a city bus is up in the air after a sinkhole opened under it during rush hour in downtown Pittsburgh.

The Port Authority of Allegheny County says the only passenger was treated Monday morning for a minor injury.

The agency tweeted that the bus was at a red light when the street gave way and the rear half plunged into the hole.

A photo shows the front of the bus pitched into the air and the front wheels of a car that was behind it dangling over the sinkhole's edge.

Officials are waiting for a tow truck to remove the bus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficpennsylvaniasinkholebustrafficcrash
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video captures driver violently crashing into several parked cars
SEPTA train strikes pedestrian in Swarthmore
Philadelphia police officer injured in crash
Phillies to officially welcome Joe Girardi Monday
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, nice today
Nationals Park fans boo President Trump, chant 'Lock him up!'
Suspects wanted for robbing Five Guys in Northeast Philadelphia: Police
Show More
Man dies after being shot in head in Philadelphia: Police
Retired Supreme Court Justice Kennedy awarded Liberty Medal
Man walking dog struck by car, killed
Puppy playing with lighter sets fire to apartment
Trump confirms ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead after US raid in Syria
More TOP STORIES News