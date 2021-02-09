emergency landing

Small plane makes emergency landing on Pennsylvania Turnpike

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A small plane had to make an emergency landing onto the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike tweeted shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday that some traffic was blocked between Lebanon-Lancaster Exit #266 and Harrisburg East Exit #247.



The Cessna safely landed about a mile west from the Lawn Service Plaza.

Two people were in the plane when the engine failed.

Police said the plane clipped two tractor trailers while making its descent.

Officials said no one was injured in the plane or on the ground.

The road was cleared a couple of hours later.



---

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
